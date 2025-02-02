AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US strikes senior Daesh terrorists in Somalia, Trump says
"This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia," US president posts on X.
US strikes senior Daesh terrorists in Somalia, Trump says
He said the message to Daesh and all others who would attack Americans is that: "'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'" / Photo: Reuters
February 2, 2025

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US carried out air strikes on a senior planner of the Daesh terrorist group and other operatives in Somalia.

“This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS [Daesh] Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia,” Trump said on X.

He said the terrorist was hiding in a cave and had been threatening the US and its allies.

"The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," he said. "Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!"

He said the message to Daesh and all others who would attack Americans is that: "'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'"

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us