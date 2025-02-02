Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Ankara is “completely opposed” to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza and send them to other countries.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Sunday with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha, Fidan said the proposal goes against humanitarian law.

He stressed that everyone should stand against the plan, adding that Ankara supports the recent declaration made in Cairo regarding Palestinians in Gaza.

Fidan also said that Türkiye could take in some Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the terms of its ceasefire deal with Hamas.

"Our president has declared that we are ready to take in some freed Palestinians... in order to support the agreement. Türkiye, along with other countries, will do its part in this regard so the ceasefire agreement can remain in force," he said at a press conference in Doha.

Fidan is on a two-day visit to Qatar starting on Sunday.

