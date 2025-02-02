AFRICA
Two Tanzanians among peacekeepers killed in DRC
Two Tanzanian soldiers are among the peacekeepers killed in eastern DRC last week.
The M23 group, engaged in a long-standing conflict with Congolese forces, has claimed control over DRC's Goma city. / Photo: TRT World / Others
February 2, 2025

Tanzania on Sunday confirmed the death of its two soldiers in conflict-hit eastern Goma city in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Tanzanian People’s Defence Force (TPDF) said its two soldiers were killed during attacks by M23 rebels in the town of Sake and Goma on January 24 and January 28, respectively.

Four others were injured in the attacks, it said.

With confirmation coming from Tanzania, at least 20 peacekeepers have been killed in eastern Congo since last week after violence erupted when M23 launched a major offensive against the Congolese army, leading to heavy clashes in and around Goma.

Hundreds killed

Fourteen of the 20 slain peacekeepers are from South Africa. According to the UN, the fighting has left at least 700 people dead and 2,800 injured over the past five days.

Thousands have been displaced, with many fleeing to neighbouring Rwanda, including international organisation staff from the UN and the World Bank.

The crisis has overwhelmed hospitals and mortuaries, with the Congo Health Ministry claiming 773 bodies were in morgues as of January 30. Some remain on the streets due to overcrowding.

Despite the casualties, the TPDF assured that its remaining forces in Congo, operating under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission, are “safe and continuing their peacekeeping duties.”

DRC vows response

Transport procedures for the bodies of the fallen soldiers and the injured are ongoing through the SADC Secretariat.

The M23 group, engaged in a long-standing conflict with Congolese forces, has claimed control over Goma, the capital of North Kivu province which borders Rwanda.

Kinshasa has vowed to reclaim the city of around 3 million people.

