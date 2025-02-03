AFRICA
2 MIN READ
IPOB separatists kill at least 10 in Nigeria - Police
Southeastern Nigeria has faced frequent attacks by armed groups campaigning for a breakaway state of Biafra.
Nigeria security forces have been battling separatists in southeast Nigeria for years. Photo: AP / Others
February 3, 2025

Gunmen killed 10 civilians and displaced many others in an attack on the Amegu Nkalaha community in southeastern Nigeria’s Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state, police said Monday.

The attackers, believed to be members of the separatist group IPOB, also set fire to several homes and destroyed properties, police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu told Anadolu news agency.

"Several houses were also burnt selectively in the area, and other properties destroyed. Upon receipt of the information, we drafted police operatives to the area," Ukandu said.

Frequent attacks

"We are currently investigating the incident while normalcy has returned to the area," he added.

Southeastern Nigeria has faced frequent attacks by armed groups campaigning for a breakaway state of Biafra.

A similar agitation in the the late 1960s led to the Nigerian civil war in which an estimated one million people were killed.

The Nigerian security forces are also currently trying to tackle various armed group, including Boko Haram terrorists and armed kidnapping gangs in the north of the country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
