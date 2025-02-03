AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Attack on South Sudan cattle camp kills 41
At least 41 people were killed at a cattle camp in South Sudan last week, when an armed group launched an attack in the area.
Attack on South Sudan cattle camp kills 41
Forty-one people including women and children were killed, while 65 were wounded and others remained missing, a South Sudanese official said. / Photo: AFP
February 3, 2025

An attack on a camp of cattle herders killed 41 people in South Sudan late last week, a local official said on Monday, as the UN warned of rising violence in the area.

Clashes involving pastoralists and settled farming communities are common in the south of the world's youngest country.

The attack occurred in the Nyolo village in the southern Eastern Equatoria state early in the morning on Friday, Angok Gordon Kuol, the head of the Bor community, said in a statement.

Forty-one people including women and children were killed, while 65 were wounded and others remained missing, the statement said.

UN 'gravely concerned'

"It was a cold-blooded massacre targeting unarmed civilians," it added.

The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said in a statement on Sunday it was "gravely concerned by escalating violence between cattle keepers and settled farming communities" in the area.

The attack "reportedly led to retaliatory fighting" in nearby villages and "created widespread public fear", forcing people to flee their homes.

The mission said it was sending peacekeepers to the area.

Other fatalities

Twenty-two people were killed in a November attack on cattle herders in the neighbouring state of Central Equatoria.

South Sudan broke away from its northern neighbour in 2011.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us