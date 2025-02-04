Shelling by Sudanese paramilitaries killed five people outside one of the last medical facilities still operating in Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman on Tuesday, a medical source told AFP.

Requesting anonymity for safety reasons, the source said volunteers at Al-Nao Hospital were among the dead in the bombardment by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been at war with the regular army since April 2023.

"The shells landed in the garden adjacent to the hospital," the source said.

Al-Nao Hospital, which is supported by medical charity Doctors without Borders (MSF), lies in an area controlled by the Sudanese army and has been repeatedly attacked since the start of the war.

Battleground

Greater Khartoum has been one of the main battlegrounds of the struggle for power between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The war has killed thousands of people and uprooted more than 12 million.

Both sides have been accused of indiscriminately shelling health facilities and residential areas.

Gains by the army in Khartoum in recent weeks prompted the RSF to announce a counteroffensive last week.

Sixty killed in market

On Saturday, at least 60 people were killed in an RSF bombardment that hit a busy market in Omdurman.

The RSF holds much of western and southern Sudan while the army retains control of the east and north.

