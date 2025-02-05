At least 17 students have been killed in a fire incident at an Islamic school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara.

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal said an investigation into the cause of the deadly Tuesday fire incident at Makarantar Mallam Ghali School has commenced.

"As a responsible government, we would examine the underlying cause of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future.

"We will provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims' families," Governor Lawal's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said in a statement on Wednesday.

At least 17 other students injured

Makarantar Mallam Ghali, locally known as Almajiri school because of its Islamic system of education, is located in Zamfara's Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area.

Nigeria's Punch newspaper reports that the fire incident, which broke out on Tuesday night at a study hall, also left 17 other students injured.

The injured learners were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Nigeria's Channels Television, the hall had 100 students at the time of the incident, but most of them were safely evacuated.

Deceased learners buried

"I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured," Governor Lawal said.

The 17 deceased students were buried on Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

