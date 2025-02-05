AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Fire kills 17 students at school in northwestern Nigeria
At least 17 students have been killed in a fire incident at a school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara.
Fire kills 17 students at school in northwestern Nigeria
Nigerian authorities say an investigation has been launched into the cause of the deadly fire incident at a school in the northwestern state of Zamfara. / Photo: Reuters / Others
February 5, 2025

At least 17 students have been killed in a fire incident at an Islamic school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara.

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal said an investigation into the cause of the deadly Tuesday fire incident at Makarantar Mallam Ghali School has commenced.

"As a responsible government, we would examine the underlying cause of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future.

"We will provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims' families," Governor Lawal's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said in a statement on Wednesday.

At least 17 other students injured

Makarantar Mallam Ghali, locally known as Almajiri school because of its Islamic system of education, is located in Zamfara's Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area.

Nigeria's Punch newspaper reports that the fire incident, which broke out on Tuesday night at a study hall, also left 17 other students injured.

The injured learners were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Nigeria's Channels Television, the hall had 100 students at the time of the incident, but most of them were safely evacuated.

Deceased learners buried

"I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured," Governor Lawal said.

The 17 deceased students were buried on Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us