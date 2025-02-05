The World Health Organization (WHO) chief announced on Wednesday that the UN agency has partially resumed mpox vaccinations in Goma, an eastern city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo affected by M23 rebels' attacks and clashes with the Congolese military.

Noting that the vaccinations began "today," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on X: "But the overall response continues to be severely impacted by the violence; patients are leaving the treatment centres out of fear for their lives, increasing the risk of transmission."

Since the onset of violence, he said many health facilities have been forced to close and some have been looted.

He added that there have been about 3,000 injuries and 800 deaths so far.

Emergency supplies

According to Tedros, WHO has brought in emergency supplies such as IV fluids, anesthetics, and antibiotics for 320,000 patients and treatment for 10,000 cholera patients.

"We are looking for ways to get more in as supplies are quickly running out," he said. "We call on all parties to ensure that health and humanitarian workers can safely reach people in need and that patients and health facilities are protected."

