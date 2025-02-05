AFRICA
2 MIN READ
WHO 'partially resumes' mpox vaccination in DRC's Goma
The WHO chief has announced that the UN agency has partially resumed mpox vaccinations in DRC's Goma.
WHO 'partially resumes' mpox vaccination in DRC's Goma
Mpox vaccination and other health care services were disrupted in Goma following clashes between M23 armed group and the Congolese army. / Photo: AA       / Others
February 5, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief announced on Wednesday that the UN agency has partially resumed mpox vaccinations in Goma, an eastern city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo affected by M23 rebels' attacks and clashes with the Congolese military.

Noting that the vaccinations began "today," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on X: "But the overall response continues to be severely impacted by the violence; patients are leaving the treatment centres out of fear for their lives, increasing the risk of transmission."

Since the onset of violence, he said many health facilities have been forced to close and some have been looted.

He added that there have been about 3,000 injuries and 800 deaths so far.

Emergency supplies

According to Tedros, WHO has brought in emergency supplies such as IV fluids, anesthetics, and antibiotics for 320,000 patients and treatment for 10,000 cholera patients.

"We are looking for ways to get more in as supplies are quickly running out," he said. "We call on all parties to ensure that health and humanitarian workers can safely reach people in need and that patients and health facilities are protected."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us