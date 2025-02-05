TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Steinmeier reject violations of international law in Gaza
Erdogan and Steinmeier call for a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution, while the German president rejects Trump’s Gaza relocation plan as a violation of international law.
Erdogan, Steinmeier reject violations of international law in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing cooperation with Germany on key regional issues, including the conflicts in Palestine's Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine. / Photo: AA
February 5, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have called for intensified international efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara on Wednesday, the two leaders emphasised the need for diplomacy and warned against actions that undermine international law.

Erdogan emphasised the urgent need for the global community to focus on securing a ceasefire and finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"Everyone has great responsibilities to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza. As the international community, we must continue our efforts for a two-state solution," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing cooperation with Germany on key regional issues, including the conflicts in Palestine's Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine.

Steinmeier rejects Trump’s Gaza relocation plan

Steinmeier strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to “take over” Gaza and permanently relocate its Palestinian population to neighbouring countries, calling it unacceptable.

"A solution that disregards or even violates international law is unacceptable," Steinmeier said. He stressed that a lasting peace must provide "security for Israel and self-determination for Palestinians."

Steinmeier, who visited Saudi Arabia and Jordan before arriving in Türkiye, noted that regional leaders were overwhelmingly opposed to the plan.

"I encountered only disappointment, many concerns, and in some cases real outrage about Trump’s plan," he said.

Trump’s remarks, made during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked widespread international condemnation. The proposal was rejected by multiple countries, including Türkiye, Germany, China, Russia, Spain, France, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Regional stability and Türkiye-Germany cooperation

Beyond Gaza, both leaders discussed broader regional challenges, with Erdogan stressing the importance of long-term peace in Syria.

"A Syria where lasting peace and prosperity prevail is the desire of all of us," he said.

He also raised concerns about rising xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia in Europe, particularly its impact on the Turkish community.

Steinmeier’s visit to Ankara comes at a critical time as international pressure mounts on Israel to halt its military actions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Türkiye and Germany continue diplomatic efforts to navigate key regional conflicts and strengthen bilateral ties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us