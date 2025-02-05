At least 40 children were killed by bombings over three days in several parts of Sudan, a UNICEF official said on Wednesday, calling it a "stark" example of the threats facing young people in the war-torn country.

"Sadly, it is rare that more than a few short days go past without new reports of children being killed and injured," Annmarie Swai, the UN children agency's representative in Sudan, said in a statement.

She referred to strikes in the southern city of Kadugli on Monday which killed 21 children and maimed 29 others, as well as reports of at least 11 children killed in the bombing of a livestock market in El-Fasher, the besieged capital of North Darfur state.

Eight more children were reportedly killed in a strike on a market near the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, Swai said.

'Devastating threats to children'

"At least 40 children reportedly killed across just three days, in three separate areas of the country. This is a stark illustration of the devastating – and growing – threats to children in Sudan," she said.

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a fierce power struggle since April 2023, with the fighting intensifying this month as the army seeks to reclaim the capital.

Both have been repeatedly accused of targeting civilians and indiscriminately shelling residential areas.

Swai did not say which party was responsible for the deadly bombings on the 40 children.

'Paying the ultimate price'

The conflict has killed thousands and uprooted more than 12 million people.

The United Nations has recorded more than 900 "grave violations" against children between June and December 2024 – mainly children killed or injured in Darfur, Khartoum and Al-Jazira states.

"Children in Sudan are paying the ultimate price of the relentless fighting," Swai said, calling for all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to cease fighting.

