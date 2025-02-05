AFRICA
3 MIN READ
At least 40 children killed in Sudan over three days: UN
At least 40 children were killed by bombings over three days in several parts of Sudan, a UNICEF official said on Wednesday.
At least 40 children killed in Sudan over three days: UN
The war in Sudan, which broke out in April 2023, has claimed the lives of thousands of people so far. / Photo: AFP     / Others
February 5, 2025

At least 40 children were killed by bombings over three days in several parts of Sudan, a UNICEF official said on Wednesday, calling it a "stark" example of the threats facing young people in the war-torn country.

"Sadly, it is rare that more than a few short days go past without new reports of children being killed and injured," Annmarie Swai, the UN children agency's representative in Sudan, said in a statement.

She referred to strikes in the southern city of Kadugli on Monday which killed 21 children and maimed 29 others, as well as reports of at least 11 children killed in the bombing of a livestock market in El-Fasher, the besieged capital of North Darfur state.

Eight more children were reportedly killed in a strike on a market near the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, Swai said.

'Devastating threats to children'

"At least 40 children reportedly killed across just three days, in three separate areas of the country. This is a stark illustration of the devastating – and growing – threats to children in Sudan," she said.

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a fierce power struggle since April 2023, with the fighting intensifying this month as the army seeks to reclaim the capital.

Both have been repeatedly accused of targeting civilians and indiscriminately shelling residential areas.

Swai did not say which party was responsible for the deadly bombings on the 40 children.

'Paying the ultimate price'

The conflict has killed thousands and uprooted more than 12 million people.

The United Nations has recorded more than 900 "grave violations" against children between June and December 2024 – mainly children killed or injured in Darfur, Khartoum and Al-Jazira states.

"Children in Sudan are paying the ultimate price of the relentless fighting," Swai said, calling for all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to cease fighting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us