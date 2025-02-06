AFRICA
4 MIN READ
South Africa hopes to host Trump ahead of G20 Summit
Trump has stirred a storm this week following his threat that the US would suspend aid to South Africa because of Pretoria's new land expropriation policy.
South Africa hopes to host Trump ahead of G20 Summit
Presidents Trump and Ramaphosa have traded words over US funding freeze. Photo / TRT Afrika / Others
February 6, 2025

South Africa hopes that US President Donald Trump will visit the country later this year for the G20 Summit, which it will be hosting, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

South Africa officially assumed the presidency of the G20 in December, becoming the first African country to lead the group of powerful nations.

‘‘We are still hoping that President Trump will visit South Africa ahead of the G20 Summit, when we get that final round of heads of state,’’ Magwenya told reporters in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Magwenya said it remains President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intention to welcome Trump on a state visit, and they hope that there will be time for the two leaders to play a game of golf.

Land confiscation claims

They hope the visit will accord the two leaders the opportunity to engage on a range of issues, including bilateral and those of mutual interest.

“We have been trying to urge the president (Ramaphosa) to steal a bit more time and to get his swing back in order and back in the groove so that when he takes President Trump out for a round of golf, he’s able to put up a decent game,” Magwenya said.

He did not give a timeline on when Ramaphosa will speak to Trump following recent threats by the US leader to suspend aid to Africa’s most industrialised economy following the country’s new land expropriation policy.

On Sunday, Trump threatened to cut foreign aid to South Africa, claiming on his Truth Social platform "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY...A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see.”

'Mutually beneficial'

Ramaphosa denied the allegations, saying South Africa did "not confiscate" any land.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” Ramaphosa said in a statement Monday, referring to a law passed last month.

Magwenya said the two countries enjoy good relations. ‘‘The US is our second largest trading partner. We have a longstanding strategic political, trade as well as cultural relationship,’’ he said.

He said South Africa respects its relationship with the US, noting that “it’s a relationship that has been mutually beneficial and it will continue being mutually beneficial.”

Misinformation concern

Magwenya said that considering all those elements, it is important that they work on maintaining relations and also on growing and expanding them.

‘‘We will get over the current bumps. We will clarify the issues that need to be clarified and we will respond expeditiously to misinformation of our laws,’’ he said.

This week, Ramaphosa spoke with US billionaire Elon Musk, who grew up in South Africa, expressing concern over misinformation about the government's land reforms as expressed by Trump.

Ramaphosa “reiterated his country’s constitutionally embedded values of respect for the rule of law, justice, fairness, and equality,” the presidency said in a short message on X following his Monday discussion with Musk, who owns X as well as other companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us