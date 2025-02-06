BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Tunisia president fires finance minister amid economic crisis
Michkat Khaldi, a judge, named as new finance minister as the north African country experiences shortages of key commodities
Tunisia president fires finance minister amid economic crisis
Sihem Boughdiri served as finance minister since 2021.  / Photo: AFP
February 6, 2025

The Tunisian president sacked Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri and named Michkat Khaldi, a judge, as new finance minister.

Khaldi took the oath before the president at Carthage Palace, the presidency said in statement on Wednesday. Boughdiri has been in office since 2021.

Boughdiri's dismissal comes as the North African country's public finances face a severe crisis that has led to shortages of key commodities including sugar, rice, coffee and cooking gas.

Khaldi, a judge has been since last year the head of the Criminal Reconciliation Committee, which was established by the president to try to reach a settlement with businessmen accused of corruption in exchange for returning funds to the state.

In an effort to mobilize resources this year, the government raised taxes on middle- and high-income earners and resorted to borrowing directly from the central bank worth $2.2 billion to pay urgent debts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us