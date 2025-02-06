AFRICA
2 MIN READ
At least ten Nigerien soldiers killed in ambush
At least ten Nigerien soldiers have been killed in an attack near the Burkina Faso border.
At least ten Nigerien soldiers killed in ambush
Niger has experienced insecurity for several years now. / Photo: Reuters    / Others
February 6, 2025

At least ten Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack near the Burkina Faso border, the Nigerien army announced on Wednesday night.

The soldiers were ambushed on Monday during an operation near the western Takzat village of the West African nation, the Nigerien Armed Forces announced on public television.

Around 15 "terrorists" were killed the following day during operations in the area.

Another ten Niger soldiers were killed and seven others wounded last December in attacks by armed men near the same border with Burkina Faso.

Armed attacks

Since 2017, Nigerien Bankilare and Tera areas, located in the Tillaberi region bordering Burkina Faso, have suffered armed attacks attributed to terrorist groups operating in the so-called “three borders” zone between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us