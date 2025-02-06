At least ten Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack near the Burkina Faso border, the Nigerien army announced on Wednesday night.

The soldiers were ambushed on Monday during an operation near the western Takzat village of the West African nation, the Nigerien Armed Forces announced on public television.

Around 15 "terrorists" were killed the following day during operations in the area.

Another ten Niger soldiers were killed and seven others wounded last December in attacks by armed men near the same border with Burkina Faso.

Armed attacks

Since 2017, Nigerien Bankilare and Tera areas, located in the Tillaberi region bordering Burkina Faso, have suffered armed attacks attributed to terrorist groups operating in the so-called “three borders” zone between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

