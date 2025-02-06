The late Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who died on Tuesday in Lisbon after nearly seven decades as the spiritual leader of the global Ismaili Muslim community, will be buried in Egypt on Sunday, according to the Ismaili Imamat.

After a funeral ceremony at the Ismaili Centre in the Portuguese capital on Saturday – to be attended by leaders of the community, Portuguese government members and foreign dignitaries – Aga Khan IV will be laid to rest at a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt on Sunday, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Known for his wealth and development work around the world through the Aga Khan Development Network, Prince Karim died in Lisbon, the seat of the Ismaili Imamat, at age 88 on Tuesday.

His son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini was named the 50th hereditary Imam, or spiritual leader, on Wednesday, according to his father's will.

'Commanding chief'

As Aga Khan – derived from Turkish and Persian words to mean commanding chief – he is believed by Ismailis to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammad through the prophet's cousin and son-in-law, Ali, the first Imam, and his wife Fatima, the Prophet's daughter.

The world's Ismaili community, a branch of Shi'ite Islam, comprises around 15 million people who live in Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North America.

Set up in 1967, the AKDN group of international development agencies employs 80,000 people helping to build schools and hospitals and providing electricity for millions of people in the poorest parts of Africa and Asia.

Aga Khan IV also kept up his family's long tradition of thoroughbred racing and breeding. His stables and riders, wearing his emerald-green silk livery, enjoyed great successes at the top international derbies.

