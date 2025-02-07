AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Sudan latest to declare mpox outbreak
The patient had recently traveled to Uganda, which has been facing mpox outbreak since 2024.
South Sudan latest to declare mpox outbreak
Mpox transmission occurs through direct contact with skin lesions.   / Photo: Reuters
February 7, 2025

South Sudan Friday confirmed the first case of mpox in the country after a patient tested positive for the virus.

Acting Health Minister James Hoth Mai said the patient showed symptoms of fever, rash, and body itching on January 22.

“The Ministry of Health would like to notify the general public about the declaration of an outbreak of mpox in South Sudan," Mai told reporters in the capital Juba, adding that the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on February 6 found an infected a 31-year old man, a Ugandan national and resident of Kupuri Camp at Luri Payam, in Juba.

He said the patient had recently traveled to Uganda, which has been facing mpox outbreak since 2024.

Coordinate response

“Mpox is a viral zoonosis disease primarily transmitted from animals such as wild rodents to humans. Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with skin lesions, infected bodily fluids, or indirect contact with contaminated material such as beddings,” he said.

The minister said the Health Ministry has activated the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) to facilitate a coordinated response in the country.

“The confirmed case is under isolation and is being managed at Gudele Hospital. A team of experts from national, subnational level with WHO and other partners has been mobilized to conduct a detailed field investigation and list all contacts and ensure close follow up,” he added.

He advised all health workers to remain vigilant, saying: “Private clinics and healthcare providers are advised to follow standard operating procedu res and report any suspected mpox case to the nearest county health authorities for further investigation and management.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us