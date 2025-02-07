South Sudan Friday confirmed the first case of mpox in the country after a patient tested positive for the virus.

Acting Health Minister James Hoth Mai said the patient showed symptoms of fever, rash, and body itching on January 22.

“The Ministry of Health would like to notify the general public about the declaration of an outbreak of mpox in South Sudan," Mai told reporters in the capital Juba, adding that the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on February 6 found an infected a 31-year old man, a Ugandan national and resident of Kupuri Camp at Luri Payam, in Juba.

He said the patient had recently traveled to Uganda, which has been facing mpox outbreak since 2024.

Coordinate response

“Mpox is a viral zoonosis disease primarily transmitted from animals such as wild rodents to humans. Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with skin lesions, infected bodily fluids, or indirect contact with contaminated material such as beddings,” he said.

The minister said the Health Ministry has activated the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) to facilitate a coordinated response in the country.

“The confirmed case is under isolation and is being managed at Gudele Hospital. A team of experts from national, subnational level with WHO and other partners has been mobilized to conduct a detailed field investigation and list all contacts and ensure close follow up,” he added.

He advised all health workers to remain vigilant, saying: “Private clinics and healthcare providers are advised to follow standard operating procedu res and report any suspected mpox case to the nearest county health authorities for further investigation and management.”

