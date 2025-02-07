SPORTS
1 MIN READ
Fifa suspends Congo-Brazzaville from international football
Fifa said said the suspension would only be lifted if a number of conditions were met.
Fifa suspends Congo-Brazzaville from international football
Fifa said the decision was taken in consultation with CAF. / Photo: Reuters
February 7, 2025

FIFA has suspended the Congo-Brazzaville's football association (FECOFOOT), barring the central African country from international competitions, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

FIFA suspended FECOFOOT due to third-party interference in its affairs, which violates its obligations under FIFA's statutes.

"The decision was taken in consultation with CAF (Confederation of African Football) after two FIFA/CAF missions were dispatched to Brazzaville," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA said the suspension would only be lifted if a number of conditions were met, including the return of full control of the federation's headquarters and other facilities to FECOFOOT.

Congo was scheduled to play qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Tanzania and Zambia in March.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us