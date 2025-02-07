FIFA has suspended the Congo-Brazzaville's football association (FECOFOOT), barring the central African country from international competitions, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

FIFA suspended FECOFOOT due to third-party interference in its affairs, which violates its obligations under FIFA's statutes.

"The decision was taken in consultation with CAF (Confederation of African Football) after two FIFA/CAF missions were dispatched to Brazzaville," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA said the suspension would only be lifted if a number of conditions were met, including the return of full control of the federation's headquarters and other facilities to FECOFOOT.

Congo was scheduled to play qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Tanzania and Zambia in March.

