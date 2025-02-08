Premier League champions Manchester City survived a huge FA Cup fourth-round scare as Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to secure a 2-1 victory at third-tier Leyton Orient on Saturday.

A wretched season for Pep Guardiola's side looked like reaching a new low as Orient held on to a 16th-minute lead given to them by Jamie Donley's long-range wonder-strike that went in via the crossbar and the back of City keeper Stefan Ortega.

A strong City line-up huffed and puffed in response and were relieved when Abdukodir Khusanov equalised in the 56th minute, deflecting in Rico Lewis's shot following a corner.

De Bruyne came on late in the game and City's playmaker spared his side extra time when he was played in by Jack Grealish to score from close range in the 79th minute.

Almost equalised

Even then Orient almost equalised when skipper Dan Happe volleyed over a great chance in the closing minutes.

Some lament the FA Cup having lost much of its romance in recent years, in the face of obsession with the Premier League, but this tie had it in bucket loads.

A murky, drizzly lunchtime in an east London suburb lined with rows of Victorian terraced houses looked like the perfect stage for Orient to stage a mugging of City's slickers.

And while City escaped, it was a mightily relieved Guardiola who applauded the home fans at fulltime.

Orient, sixth in League One after a sensational run of form under Manchester United fan Richie Wellens, did themselves proud as they showed scant regard for reputations.

