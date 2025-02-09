AFRICA
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Palestinians
Egypt says it will host a summit of Arab nations on February 27 to discuss "the latest serious developments" concerning the Palestinian territories.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty says the Arab nations will resist any attempts to forcibly relocate Palestinians from their territory. / Photo: AFP
February 9, 2025

Egypt will host a summit of Arab nations on February 27 to discuss "the latest serious developments" concerning the Palestinian territories, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The "emergency Arab summit" comes as Egypt has been rallying regional support against US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan while establishing US control over the coastal territory.

Sunday's statement said the gathering was called "after extensive consultations by Egypt at the highest levels with Arab countries in recent days, including Palestine, which requested the summit, to address the latest serious developments regarding the Palestinian cause."

That included coordination with Bahrain, which currently chairs the Arab League, the statement said.

Forced displacement of Palestinians

On Friday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke with regional partners including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to shore up opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.

Last week, Trump floated the idea of US administration over Gaza, envisioning rebuilding the devastated territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians elsewhere, namely Egypt and Jordan.

The remarks have prompted global backlash, and Arab countries have firmly rejected the proposal, insisting on a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

