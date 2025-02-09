TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces neutralise 11 terrorists in northern Iraq
The Turkish Armed Forces continue to take measures against terrorist organisations to protect the homeland, the country's defence ministry says.
PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Iraq where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye. / Photo: AA / Others
February 9, 2025

Seven terrorists have been neutralised in the Gara region and four others in the Hakurk region through air operations carried out in northern Iraq between January 29 and February 7, the country's defence ministry said on X.

"The Turkish Armed Forces continue to take preventive and destructive measures against terrorist organisations for our sacred homeland," the ministry added.

The term "neutralise" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

