Tributes have poured in from across Africa and beyond for Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, the founding leader of Namibia, who passed away on Saturday night.

President Nangolo Mbumba described Nujoma's passing as a seismic event that has shaken the foundations of the Republic of Namibia.

Nujoma died three weeks after being hospitalised in the capital, Windhoek, President Nangolo Mbumba said on Sunday morning.

"As Founding President, His Excellency, Dr. Sam Nujoma provided maximum leadership to our nation and spared no effort to motivate each and every Namibian to build a country that would stand tall and proud among the nations of the world, President Nangolo Mbumba's glowing tribute to Nujoma on X read.

Towering leader

Nujoma was hailed as a "revolutionary leader" by Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who praised his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and self-determination.

"The departed elder statesman was a visionary leader, a Pan-Africanist, and a relentless freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the emancipation of Namibia from colonial rule," a Nigerian presidential statement read in part.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa described Nujoma as a "gallant freedom fighter and visionary icon" who remains the "father, hero, and leader of Africa."

Legacy of liberation

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Nujoma's leadership in the liberation struggle, saying he inspired the Namibian people to pride and resistance against colonial and apartheid authorities.

"In exile and on home soil, he led the Ovambo People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia against the seemingly unshakeable might of colonial and apartheid authorities and forces. Sam Nujoma inspired the Namibian people to pride and resistance that belied the size of the population, Ramaphosa wrote.

The United States Embassy in Namibia also extended its condolences, praising Nujoma's monumental contributions to Namibia's development and his commitment to democracy.

Nujoma's legacy extends beyond Namibia's borders. He was a visionary leader who shaped his nation's path to independence and inspired generations of Africans in the fight against oppression and injustice.

As the State of Palestine noted, Nujoma's passing is mourned not just by Namibians but by people across the continent who recognise his contributions to the struggle for freedom and self-determination.

Nujoma played a crucial role in Namibia's liberation struggle, leading the Southern African country to independence on March 21, 1990. He served as president from 1990 to 2005 and was a key figure in the country's development and unity.

