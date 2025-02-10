Johannesburg Emergency Services is conducting a search and rescue operation at an abandoned mine shaft in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, after an unknown number of suspected illegal miners became trapped underground, authorities said on Monday.

The rescue mission in Roodepoort has chilling echoes of the tragic events at the Stilfontein gold mine in 2024, North West Province, that saw authorities mount a similar rescue mission to save illegal miners trapped underground.

The Stilfontein rescue mission, which concluded on January 16, saw 246 survivors pulled out from disused mines and 87 deaths recorded.

Authorities on Monday say the latest incident highlights the perilous conditions faced by those who engage in illicit mining activities within South Africa's abandoned mines.

Safety precautions

"We must emphasise, it’s about the safety of the rescuers," said Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Services.

"If the situation is not conducive for us to move further, then we’ll have to take the decision as and when we get there. I think on that one we have to be clear to make sure that we don’t create another incident on top of the other one."

The mine, which was rehabilitated a few years ago, appears to have been illegally accessed by miners. The exact number of people trapped remains unknown, but rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach them.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has joined the rescue efforts, and police have cordoned off the area.

Specialised equipment

EMS teams have already descended 16 meters into the shaft, but the challenging conditions and the potential for further instability have necessitated the deployment of specialised equipment and expertise, authorities said.

“It is understood that there are people trapped in this disused mine shaft. There are no injuries which have been reported related to this incident at this stage,” says Robert Mulaudzi, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson.

The previous Stilfontein mine rescue, which unfolded over several months, saw authorities initially attempt to starve the miners out by cutting off their supplies, but the decision was reversed after a court order.

