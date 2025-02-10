0814 GMT —Hamas chief Khalil al Hayya has said that the plans of the West, the United States and US President Donald Trump for Gaza were "doomed."

"We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them," he said during a commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian revolution in Tehran.

Trump said on Sunday he was committed to buying and owning Gaza but could allow sections of the war-ravaged land to be rebuilt by other states in the Middle East.

0938 GMT — Kremlin, asked if Trump's Gaza plan is acceptable, says it is waiting for more details

The Kremlin has said it was waiting for more details on US President Donald Trump's plan to buy Gaza, an idea which has sparked condemnation from many countries.

Asked whether Trump's plan was acceptable for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that 1.2 million people lived in Gaza.

"It's worth waiting for some details here if we're talking about a coherent plan of action. We are talking about almost 1.2 million Palestinians who live there, and this is probably the main issue," Peskov told a conference call.

0843 GMT — No one can inflict a second Nakba on Palestinians: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that "No one can or will be able to inflict second Nakba on Palestinian people."

Speaking on the devastation in Gaza, he emphasised that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should focus on covering the estimated $100 billion in damage rather than seeking to uproot the people of Gaza from their land."

Erdoğan held Israel and Netanyahu’s government responsible for the large-scale destruction and called for those accountable to be charged.

He insisted that the reconstruction of Gaza must begin immediately and demanded that Palestinian homes, lands, and workplaces seized by the Israeli state and "rogue" settlers be returned to their rightful owners.

0841 GMT — Israel kills one more Palestinian in Gaza despite ceasefire

A young Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces east of Gaza City, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, a medical source has said.

The fatality occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of people in the eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood in the city, the source said.

According to witnesses, the Israeli army continues to open fire occasionally towards Palestinians returning to their areas in the eastern areas of Gaza City.

0822 GMT — Israeli army continues offensive in northern occupied West Bank, burns one more home in Jenin

The Israeli army has burned one more home in the Jenin area amid an ongoing military offensive in the northern occupied West Bank that was launched on Jan. 21.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Silat al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin city and cordoned off a house.

The Israeli army detained three Palestinians from the house before setting it on fire, according to the witnesses.

0818 GMT — Egyptian foreign minister stresses 'full Arab consensus' against Palestinian displacement in Gaza

During his meeting with US Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed a "complete Arab consensus" rejecting the displacement of Palestinians amid US President Donald Trump’s reported plan to evacuate Gaza.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty met with Van Hollen, a member of the Senate's Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees, in Washington on Sunday evening, as their meeting discussed ways "to strengthen the strategic partnership" between Egypt and the US.

The meeting also featured "an in-depth exchange of views on the latest developments regarding the Palestinian cause," with Abdelatty affirming "the unified Arab stance against any forced displacement of Palestinians."

0737 GMT — Israel committed 110 violations against Palestinian press in January, killed 7 journalists: Report

At least 110 Israeli violations against Palestinian press and journalists in Gaza and the occupied West Bank were documented in January, according to a local press group.

In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said the Israeli army's violations against Palestinian journalists and media coverage in Gaza and the occupied West Bank escalated in January, including the killing of seven journalists in Gaza and the injury of six others.

The Israeli army detained three Palestinian journalists from the occupied West Bank, interrogated two, and physically assaulted three others, the statement also said.

It added that 17 journalists suffered from Israeli tear gas asphyxiation and stun grenades while covering Israeli assaults, while 40 others were obstructed from press coverage across the West Bank.

0127 GMT — Israel's renaming of West Bank is step toward annexation: Palestinian ministry

Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced a move by Israel's parliament to approve a bill to replace the term "West Bank" with "Judea and Samaria," calling it a serious escalation aimed at annexing the occupied territory.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the approval by the Knesset's Cabinet Committee for Legislation of the draft law.

The ministry described the bill as "a dangerous escalation of Israel's illegal unilateral actions, paving the way for the full annexation of the West Bank, the imposition of Israeli law by force, and a systematic undermining of the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state and resolving the conflict through peaceful political means."

0053 GMT — Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Nur Shams refugee camp in West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man during an ongoing raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank, bringing the camp's death toll for the day to three.

"The young man, Iyas Adli Fakhri al-Akhras, 20, was martyred after being shot by Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp," the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a brief statement.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinian women, one of whom was pregnant, were killed by Israeli forces in the camp, according to the ministry.