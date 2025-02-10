Lamar's Super Bowl show takes a turn for Sudan, Gaza
Lamar's Super Bowl show takes a turn for Sudan, Gaza
The man clad in a black sweater jumped on a car used as a prop at the performance and waved to the flag before jumping down.
February 10, 2025

By Charles Mgbolu

Grammy-winning American music artiste Kendrick Lamar was at the climax of his performance at the highly publicised Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans when one of his on-field performers suddenly stopped dancing and unfurled a flag.

The flag bearing the colours of Sudan and Palestine had the words "Sudan" and "Gaza" written on it in protest over the two wars roiling the Middle East and Sudan in Africa’s northeast.

The audience in the packed stadium, on Sunday, was dancing and chanting Lamar’s famous line from his track “it’s probably A-minooooor” and didn’t immediately notice the performer who just a few seconds before was dancing in sync with hundreds of other Lamar performers.

The man clad in a black sweater jumped on a car used as a prop at the performance and waved to the flag before jumping down, running along the perimeter of the stage, still waving the Sudanese and Palestinian flags.

Security personnel at the stadium eventually noticed and gave a short chase before tackling him down. The Super Bowl game was attended by President Donald Trump.

The American football league (NFL) has confirmed the person was part of the 400-member field cast.

The company behind the halftime show, Roc Nation, said the protest was "neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal."

What was the protest about?

In April 2023, Sudan became embroiled in a devastating civil war, pitting the Sudanese Armed Forces against the Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has resulted in widespread displacement, a humanitarian crisis, and thousands of civilian casualties.

Online, activists have long sought to draw attention to both Gaza and Sudan.

In August, American rapper Macklemore said he cancelled a concert in Dubai over the "humanitarian crisis" in Sudan.

Musician Kendrick Lamar has not commented on the incident.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us