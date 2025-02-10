As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarks on a three-nation tour of Asia, Türkiye aims to boost its trade relations and mutual investments with Asia-Pacific countries.

According to Nail Olpak, president of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Türkiye's trade volume exceeded $8 billion with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, the countries on Erdogan's itinerary for his three-day Asia tour that began on Monday.

The Turkish president will co-chair High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings in Indonesia and Pakistan with his counterparts there.

He is also expected to sign agreements in various areas and meet with the business communities of the three countries while focusing on regional and global issues, especially Gaza, during his meetings with officials.

On the sidelines of Erdogan's visits, DEIK will bring Turkish business representatives together with their counterparts from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

According to Olpak, the board will hold World Turkish Business Council (DTIK) meetings in each country and "organise a business forum in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, another one in Jakarta on Wednesday, and one more in Islamabad on Thursday."

Global trade diplomacy

DEIK continues its global trade diplomacy activities by cooperating with similar organisations around the globe. Olpak says this cooperation "will bring our businesspeople together to evaluate trade and investment opportunities in many sectors."

The board aims to increase Türkiye's joint projects and trade ties with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan. Bilateral trade volumes currently stand at $5 billion, over $2 billion, and $1 billion, respectively.

"The sectors of defence, aviation, energy, infrastructure, construction, education, health, agriculture, tourism, green and digital economy, logistics, mining, contracting, textiles, transportation, chemical products, banking and finance, automotive, high-tech, and research and developments stand out among the sectors in which we will increase cooperation," Olpak added.

"In addition, we aim to diversify and increase our economic and cultural relations with these countries and others, from trade to investments and bilateral cooperation."

