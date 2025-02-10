Sudan’s foreign minister said on Monday that the war is nearing its end amid military gains against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum.

"We insist on the implementation of the Jeddah Declaration as a condition for engaging in any future negotiations with the RSF,” Ali Yusuf said during a meeting held in Cairo with foreign ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Sudan.

The Declaration recognises the obligations of the warring rivals under international humanitarian and human rights law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians.

The army, meanwhile, said that its forces have completed the siege on the central area of Khartoum, consolidating its grip on the capital.

A series of military gains

The military has announced a series of military gains against the RSF forces in the Sudanese capital and several other states in recent days.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International and UN calls for an end to the war are mounting, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

