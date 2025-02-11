Tuesday, February 11, 2025

09:00 GMT —Hamas urges respect for agreements, dismisses Trump’s threats

A senior Hamas official has said that US President Donald Trump must remember that the only way to bring home Israeli captives is to respect the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Trump has warned Palestinians that "hell will break loose" if Israeli hostages were not released on Saturday as scheduled under the ceasefire.

08:23 GMT — Egypt calls for global approach to protect Palestinian rights

Egypt has called on the international community to adopt an approach that upholds the Palestinian people’s right to live peacefully on their land, warning that “ignoring international legitimacy in addressing regional crises risks dismantling the foundations of peace.”

Since Jan. 25, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be taken in by regional Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by Arab states and Palestinian leaders.

In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry highlighted the “critical and defining moment” that the Middle East is facing, emphasizing that the only way to address threats to regional and global stability stemming from Israel’s occupation and its recent assault on Gaza is for the international community to adopt a fair approach that respects the rights of all people in the region.

07:22 GMT — Trump threatens to cancel Gaza truce if hostages aren't released

US President Donald Trump said he would cancel the Gaza ceasefire deal and let "all hell break loose" if all hostages aren't released by Saturday.

"But as far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday 12 o'clock — I think it's an appropriate time — I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," Trump said.

"We want them all back. I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it, but for myself, Saturday at 12 o'clock — and if they're not here, all hell is going to break out."

06:31 GMT — Saudi media continues to criticise Netanyahu sharply over his statements against kingdom

Official Saudi media condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his statements against the kingdom and criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to seize Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians.

The Saudi Press Agency continued its second day of publishing condemnations from international organisations and Arab and Islamic countries regarding Netanyahu's statements.

Through televised reports and posts on X, Al-Ekhbariya TV harshly criticised Netanyahu and rejected Trump's plan to forcibly displace Palestinians.

05:53 GMT — Israeli army wounds Palestinian, assaults elderly woman in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army shot and wounded a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem and assaulted an elderly woman and her sons in the town of Turmus Aya northeast of Ramallah, according to local reports.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams transported a Palestinian with gunshot wounds to both legs near the separation wall in Tulkarem.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian radio station Voice of Palestine reported that the shooting occurred near the separation barrier close to the village of Zeita, north of Tulkarem.

04:42 GMT — Palestinian official says Israeli killings, aid blockade threaten Gaza ceasefire

A Palestinian official warned that the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal is at risk of collapse.

"There is high risk of a collapse of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza due to three Israeli violations of the agreement," Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI), said on X.

He outlined the three key violations, starting with ongoing Israeli attacks targeting Palestinians in Gaza, which has left 25 dead since the ceasefire took effect on January 19.

04:12 GMT — Trump says could 'conceivably' withhold aid to Jordan, Egypt if they don't take in Palestinians

US President Donald Trump said he could "conceivably" halt aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take in Palestinians, after he floated a plan to uproot Palestinians from Gaza to the two countries and occupy the blockaded enclave.

The threat came after Egypt rejected "any compromise" that would infringe on Palestinians' rights, in a statement issued after Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with his US counterpart in Washington.

03:54 GMT — Hundreds of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, demand completion of hostage deal

Hundreds of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv, demanding the government finalise a hostage exchange deal and implement a ceasefire in Gaza with Hamas.

The protest initially marked the birthday of hostage Alon Ohel, who remains captive in Gaza.

However, after Hamas announced it would suspend the release of the sixth batch of hostages — scheduled for Saturday — until Israel fully complies with the agreement, more demonstrators joined, pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to uphold the deal.

03:22 GMT — Gaza calls for global pressure on Israel to implement humanitarian protocol in ceasefire deal

The Gaza Government's Media Office called on the international community to pressure Israel to implement the humanitarian protocol of its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, warning that continued delays could lead to a "catastrophic humanitarian crisis."

"Despite clear agreements under the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly failed to honor its commitments," Ismail Al Thawabta, the director of the office, told Anadolu Agency.

This has resulted in severe shortages of food, clean water and medical supplies, endangering the lives of thousands of Palestinians, he said.

For our live updates from Monday, February 10, 2025, click here.