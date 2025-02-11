AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan humanitarian crisis 'worst in world', says AU
The conflict has hampered access to humanitarian relief, led to shortage of food and aggravated hunger, according to an African Union official.
Sudan humanitarian crisis 'worst in world', says AU
The conflict in Sudan has caused destruction in many regions, especially the country's capital Khartoum. / Photo: AA
February 11, 2025

African Union officials on Tuesday branded Sudan's civil war the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world" and warned it was leaving hundreds of thousands of children malnourished.

The Sudanese army has been at war since April 2023 with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in a conflict that has displaced around 12 million people, according to the AU and the International Rescue Committee.

It "has hampered access to humanitarian relief, led to shortage of food and aggravated hunger," Mohamed Ibn Chambas, chairman of an AU panel on Sudan, said Tuesday on X.

"Children and women are continually abused, and the elderly and sick lack medical assistance," he added.

"This is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world."

Malnutrition rose

A senior AU official for child welfare, Wilson Almeida Adao, said in a separate X post that hospital admissions for malnutrition rose by 44 percent in 2024, with over 431,000 children receiving treatment.

"We witness reports of grave violations, including attacks on schools and hospitals, forced recruitment of child soldiers, and the denial of humanitarian access," he said.

The Sudanese army controls the east and north of the country while the RSF holds most of the stricken Darfur region, where the United Nations on Monday accused it of blocking aid.

For the AU, "only inter-Sudanese political dialogue, not the military option, can end this war," said Chambas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us