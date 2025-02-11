Manager Carlo Ancelotti said Manchester City was the worst possible rival Real Madrid could have been drawn against in the Champions League playoff and described the preparation process for the showdown as a nightmare.

As he braces for another high-stakes contest at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, when the winners of the last three titles face-off for the fourth consecutive season in the knockout phase, Ancelotti thinks Real vs City has become Europe's biggest continental rivalry.

"It feels like a modern classic because we've been playing against each other in this competition for many years," Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday.

"I think it's going to be as entertaining and evenly matched as ever. So much depends on attitude, individual quality, confidence and personality. It's such a high-level that you have to bring out the best in every aspect of the game, not just one.

"Whomever goes through will have a good chance of going far in the competition, as has been the case in recent years."

Ancelotti talks from experience as his side won the title in 2022 and last year after eliminating City, who reached the final in 2021 before finally claiming their first European crown in 2023.

Ancelotti dismissed the idea that his side would be facing a weakened opponent compared to the previous years, with City languishing fifth in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, calling Pep Guardiola the best coach in the world.

Real and City failed to advance automatically to the last 16 as one of the top eight sides in the new Champions League format and will clash in a two-legged playoff in which one of the tournament's top contenders will be eliminated early.

"The reality is that's always a headache (playing against Manchester City)," Ancelotti said.

"Guardiola is a coach who has brought a lot to football, an innovator and I have a lot of respect for him. He's one of the best, if not the best. Every time we play against each other, it's a nightmare to prepare for the games, because he always has ideas that make you think.

"City are still one of the best teams in Europe, they have the best coach and they are the toughest rival we could have been playing against."