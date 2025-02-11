AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Somali forces kill more Daesh fighters in major operation
Security forces in Somalia’s northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland say they have killed more than 60 Daesh/ISIS terrorists.
Somali forces kill more Daesh fighters in major operation
Al-Shabaab terrorists have stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on them. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 11, 2025

Security forces in Somalia’s northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland said on Tuesday that they killed more than 60 Daesh/ISIS terrorists.

General Mohamoud Fadhigo, spokesperson for the Puntland Counter-Terrorism Operation, told reporters that operations involved a coordinated air and ground assault against the terrorists in the mountains area of Bari region.

“The operation against the terrorists continues and the latest fighting in Haraaryo area killed between 60 to 65 terrorists,” he said.

Although he did not specify the exact number of security forces killed during the operation, he sent his “condolences to those who were martyred defending the country against the terrorists.”

Repel Daesh attacks

Security forces repelled Daesh attacks that used suicide bombers on a military base in Bari region earlier Tuesday.

Media reports said more than 15 Daesh attackers, including suicide bombers, were killed in that attack.

“This morning, the Puntland Counter-Terrorism Operation Forces defeated ISIS terrorists in direct combat in the Haraaryo area of the Calmiskaad mountains,” counterterrorism forces wrote on X.

Security forces have been conducting operations against the terrorist group for more than one month, liberating large areas from the group’s control.

Plagued by insecurity

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) – a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us