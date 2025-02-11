The UN refugee agency on Tuesday said it is deeply alarmed by the discovery of two mass graves in Libya’s eastern desert.

"The discovery is a tragic reminder of the extreme dangers refugees and migrants face on their journeys," UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

The graves were recently found following raids on human trafficking sites in Jikharra (Ejkhera), some 440 kilometres (273 miles) southeast of Benghazi, and Al-Kufra, where the bodies of 19 and at least 28 people were found, respectively, though it is believed that the second grave may contain as many as 70 bodies.

"In addition, numerous refugees and migrants were freed by Libyan authorities after being held and tortured by human traffickers," Spindler said, adding that among the identified victims were refugees of different nationalities.

The discovery of mass graves came after the rescue of 259 refugees and migrants from a trafficking site in Jikharra by authorities on January 29, he added.

