BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Tanzania offers tax incentives to complete natural gas project
Tanzania is discussing tax incentives with investors in a stalled project to construct a $42 billion liquefied natural gas plant in the East African country.
Tanzania offers tax incentives to complete natural gas project
The natural gas project in Tanzania would unlock 47.13 trillion cubic feet of natural gas deposits in the country. / Photo: AFP
February 11, 2025

Tanzania is discussing tax incentives with investors in a stalled project to construct a $42 billion liquefied natural gas plant in the country, Energy Minister Doto Biteko said on Tuesday, adding the talks could be completed by June.

Equinor and Shell are joint operators of the country's mega gas project, while Exxon Mobil, Pavilion Energy, Medco Energi and Tanzania's national oil company TPDC are partners.

The development has been stalled by proposed government changes to a financial agreement reached in 2023.

"The project hasn’t stopped, we are negotiating on the terms of how we can make the project viable for both of us," Biteko told Reuters at the India Energy Week conference.

Exploration licensing

He added that some government incentives would have to be given, and that the production volume depends on negotiations.

"Can't say when until we complete the negotiations, but I think the negotiations will be complete within this financial year, between now and June," Biteko said.

The project would unlock 47.13 trillion cubic feet of natural gas deposits in the country.

Tanzania also plans to launch an exploration licensing round for 26 oil and gas blocks on March 5, Biteko said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us