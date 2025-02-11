A US pause on foreign aid has had a "major impact" in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where humanitarian operations last year were 70% funded by Washington, the top UN aid official in the country said on Tuesday.

Bruno Lemarquis said that in 2024 the UN humanitarian response plan for DRC received $1.3 billion, of which $910 million came from the United States.

He said that since US President Donald Trump imposed a pause on foreign aid last month, some programmes have had to shut down.

The move came amid a dramatic escalation of a decade-old insurgency in eastern DR Congo that has fanned fears of a broader regional war and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Major impact

"Our ultra-dependence on US funding means a lot of programmes had to shut down on everything we are doing. So it's emergency health, it's emergency shelter," said Lemarquis, adding that coordination capacity in his own office had to halt.

"This is having major impact. Despite these challenges, we are here to stay and deliver," he told reporters via video from the Congolese capital, Kinshasa. He said that UN agencies and international aid groups had been effected.

Lemarquis said that only recently some programmes were starting to receive US approval to resume work.

Just hours after taking office on January 20, Trump ordered a 90-day pause so foreign aid contributions could be reviewed to see if they align with his "America First" foreign policy.

World's largest aid donor

The US is the world's largest aid donor.

A lack of detail in the Trump administration's effort to slash and reshape US foreign aid has created chaos and confusion, say humanitarian officials, who have been left to work out whether to take the financial risk of continuing programmes without assurance that they are covered by a waiver.

