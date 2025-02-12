Wednesday, February 12, 2025

06:15 GMT —Gaza rebuild plan without expelling residents in place — Jordan

An Arab, Egyptian and Palestinian plan is in place to rebuild besieged Gaza without displacing Palestinians, Jordan's foreign minister says.

In an interview with Al Mamlaka television, Ayman Safadi emphasised the need to continue sending aid to Gaza and ensure that the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas is upheld. He did not provide specific details on the reconstruction plan.

Safadi stressed that Jordan's position is based on the principle that "Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians."

05:20 GMT — Egypt to present proposal for Gaza reconstruction ensuring Palestinians remain on their land

Egypt announced its intention to present a proposal for the reconstruction of Gaza designed to ensure that the Palestinian people remain on their land, consistent with their legal and rightful claims.

In a statement from its Foreign Ministry, Egypt expressed its eagerness to "cooperate with the US administration under President Donald Trump to reach a comprehensive and just peace in the region," aiming for a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue that respects the rights of the peoples in the area.

The statement also indicated that Egypt plans to propose a "comprehensive vision" for Gaza's reconstruction focused on securing the Palestinian population's continued presence on their land.

04:21 GMT — Gaza ceasefire must be implemented in full, without new conditions: EU envoy

The Gaza ceasefire must be fully implemented without new conditions, the EU special representative for the Middle East Peace Process said.

"The Gaza ceasefire has brought the beginnings of relief, freedom and hope for safety to countless suffering, innocent people," Sven Koopmans wrote on X.

The special representative said: "It must be implemented in full and without new conditions."

03:45 GMT — Hamas condemns Trump's plan to empty Gaza of Palestinians

The Palestinian resistance group said the president's comments were "racist" and "a call for ethnic cleansing."

The group declared that Gaza's residents have endured relentless bombardment and aggression but remain steadfast in their homeland.

In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Hamas accused Trump of seeking to "liquidate the Palestinian cause and deny the national rights of the Palestinian people."

For our live updates from Tuesday, February 11, 2025, click here.