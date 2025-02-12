The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has appealed to Türkiye to increase its support to countries in the region in their efforts to tackle security challenges.

ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray, made the call when the outgoing Turkish ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, paid him a farewell visit at the commission's headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Touray praised Türkiye's roles in Africa and on the global stage, urging it to continue its support towards fighting terrorist groups and ensuring peace and security in West Africa.

"Türkiye is a major partner of Africa and a privileged partner of ECOWAS. Its leadership is hailed and appreciated throughout the African continent," Touray said.

Growing ties

"ECOWAS's major challenge is insecurity, and none of its member states can face it alone," he added.

On his part, the outgoing Turkish ambassador, Hidayet Bayraktar, reiterated Türkiye's commitment to deepening its support in tackling the challenges of violent extremism and terrorism, as well as promoting peace, security, and stability in the region.

Over the years, Türkiye and many African countries have deepened their military, economic, and cultural ties as Ankara increasingly becomes an alternative to Western powers on the continent.

Several African countries have acquired military equipment, including drones, from Türkiye to enhance their capabilities.

