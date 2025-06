South Africa has vowed not to withdraw its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), despite the Trump administration's threats and aid cut.

There is “no chance” South Africa could withdraw its case it filed in December 2023, Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told the Financial Times.

“Standing by our principles sometimes has consequences, but we remain firm that this is important for the world, and the rule of law,” he added.

South Africa was the first nation to drag Israel to the ICJ over its genocidal war on Gaza that has claimed more than 48,000 lives and reduced the enclave to rubble. A ceasefire that took hold on Jan. 19 is currently in place.

Executive order

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, halting financial aid to South Africa in retaliation for a new land appropriation law it claims seizes property from the country's White minority, as well as the ICJ case against Israel.

The US also alleges that South Africa is working with Iran to "develop commercial, military and nuclear arrangements."

“The United States cannot support the government of South Africa’s commission of rights violations in its country or its ‘undermining United States foreign policy, which poses national security threats to our Nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests,” the order read.

"While we do have a good relationship with Iran, we don’t have any nuclear programmes with them, nor any trade to speak of,” Lamola said in the interview with FT.

Expropriation bill

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed the expropriation bill into law, which will allow the state to expropriate land without compensation if it is “just, equitable and in the public interest.”

The government says the law aims to address apartheid's past injustices, and that Trump’s accusations are lies, distortions, and misinformation.

According to Ramaphosa, the country was only receiving HIV/AIDS prevention funding from the US.

After South Africa instituted proceedings against Israel alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip, several countries joined the case including Nicaragua, Colombia, Cuba, Libya, Mexico, Spain, Belize, and Türkiye.

The International Criminal Court has separately issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Trump has also sanctioned the ICC for investigation against the Israeli officials.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.