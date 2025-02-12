The hearing of an unprecedented case brought by the Democratic Republic of Congo against Rwanda over alleged human rights violations began on Wednesday amid the ongoing conflict in Kinshasa's eastern North Kivu province.

DR Congo filed the case at the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Tanzania in 2023 alleging human rights violations by Rwanda, including human trafficking, torture, and cruel or degrading treatment or punishment in eastern DR Congo, on the Rwandan border.

Kinshasa claims that the M23 rebel group and Rwandan forces have been engaged in armed conflict in the eastern Kivu region since 2021, resulting in infrastructure destruction, thousands of displaced people, killings, and other human rights violations.

DR Congo has asked the court to mandate Rwanda to remove its forces, stop supporting M23 as well as violating human rights, provide reparations, and let the court decide on compensation and cover all costs.

First intercountry dispute

The unprecedented case marks the first interstate dispute that the court has heard. Historically, it has dealt with cases brought by individuals or NGOs against states over human rights violations.

The Democratic Republic of Congo versus Republic of Rwanda hearing comes amid raging conflict sparked by an M23 rebel offensive in eastern DR Congo.

The M23 rebels now claim control of Goma and have declared their own administration in the city.

Since January 26, more than 3,000 people have been killed, 2,880 injured, and over 500,000 displaced, adding to the 6.4 million already internally displaced people, according to the UN.

Peacekeepers killed

At least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 from South Africa, have been killed during the clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces.

The remains of the South African soldiers are expected to be returned home on Thursday.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing M23 rebels and sending its forces to eastern DR Congo, but Rwanda has repeatedly denied the allegations that it backs rebels.

