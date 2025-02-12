AFRICA
UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
The UN force in CAR on Wednesday said a peacekeeper was killed in the country's north, where rebel groups regularly clash with the army.
The Central African Republic still regularly suffers attacks by rebel groups, particularly on roads. / Photo: Reuters
February 12, 2025

The UN force in the Central African Republic on Wednesday said a peacekeeper was killed in the country's north, where rebel groups regularly clash with the army and its Russian Wagner group mercenary allies.

Soldiers from the Tunisian contingent of the MINUSCA force were on patrol some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the town of Ndele on Tuesday when "unidentified armed elements opened fire killing a peacekeeper."

MINUSCA chief Valentine Rugwabiza said the killing could constitute a war crime and urged the CAR authorities to "identify the perpetrators of these acts so they can be quickly brought to justice", a statement read.

Two UN peacekeepers have now been killed in the Central African Republic since 2024.

Cameroonian soldier killed in 2024

Last year, a Cameroonian soldier was killed when a mine exploded in the northwest of the country.

MINUSCA is made up of more than 17,000 military and police personnel as well as civilians responsible for restoring security in the restive country.

The Central African Republic still regularly suffers attacks by rebel groups, particularly on roads.

The groups oppose the government, which is backed by the Wagner group and Rwandan forces.

