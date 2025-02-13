AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia signs defence pact with Azerbaijan
The Somali Defense Ministry hailed the pact as a “key agreement".
Somalia signs defence pact with Azerbaijan
The agreement between the two countries as signed in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku. / Others
February 13, 2025

Somalia and Azerbaijan have signed a pact to bolster defense ties between the two countries.

Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov signed the agreement on Wednesday in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

The Somali Defense Ministry hailed the pact as a “key agreement in the fields of defense and defense industry cooperation.”

“This paves the way for enhanced technical support and military knowledge-sharing to bolster Somalia’s defense capabilities,” the ministry said on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks in Baku with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on bilateral relations, cooperation in green energy, and defense cooperation, among other issues.

After the talks, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Somalia counterpart Ahmed Moallim Fiqi also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of education.

Somalia and Azerbaijan’s longtime ally Türkiye also enjoy close relations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us