Somalia and Azerbaijan have signed a pact to bolster defense ties between the two countries.

Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov signed the agreement on Wednesday in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

The Somali Defense Ministry hailed the pact as a “key agreement in the fields of defense and defense industry cooperation.”

“This paves the way for enhanced technical support and military knowledge-sharing to bolster Somalia’s defense capabilities,” the ministry said on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks in Baku with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on bilateral relations, cooperation in green energy, and defense cooperation, among other issues.

After the talks, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Somalia counterpart Ahmed Moallim Fiqi also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of education.

Somalia and Azerbaijan’s longtime ally Türkiye also enjoy close relations.

