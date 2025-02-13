By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

Whenever she takes the microphone, 25-year-old poet, author and slam artist Chi Margaret Edum's voice resonates beyond the electric energy of her performance.

Margaret's lyrics and prose are more than just words strung together to convey her thoughts and feelings; she employs her felicity with words and her ability to engage with people as instruments of social empowerment.

As one of Cameroon's rising literary talents, Margaret believes it is her responsibility to use her craft to draw her audience into a shared vision of preserving the country's socio-cultural values and forsaking a culture of individualism for the collective force of solidarity and mutual aid.

Margaret fulfils her commitment to social advocacy and helping young people in the commune of Bamenda, in northwest Cameroon, through her organisation The Literary Touch-THELIT.

For the past three years, THELIT has been training batches of youths in the lyrical and oratory arts, such as poetry, public speaking and slam.

The objective is to provide an opportunity to broaden their skills, explore careers in the arts, and develop their personalities.

Margaret's proven talent and expertise lend credibility to THELIT's training programme.

"I have won several awards, and my works have been published in national and international magazines. I have also trained in peace-building, environmental conservation and the mitigation of hate speech," she tells TRT Afrika.

Teaching to think

The training module isn't just about honing talent and breaking the barriers of expression — it also empowers the trainees to think deeply and empathetically, providing insights into societal issues like gender violence and how to combat them.

"The programme covers the gamut of public speaking, communication, creative writing, teamwork and leadership, critical thinking, community engagement, and emotional intelligence," says Margaret.

To date, 23 young people trained by THELIT have become accomplished practitioners of writing and reciting narrative or poetic texts.

They have also been coached in handling issues relating to their immediate or distant environment.

Last September, one of the workshops organised by the incubator focused on themes such as nature conservation, the beauty of African identity, self-esteem, and optimism.

The exercise required the trainees to debate these subjects before theorising them through poems and then declaiming them before an audience with force and conviction.

No education barrier

The courses, which are free and open to even undergraduates, can be used for professional, intellectual and therapeutic purposes.

"I learnt a lot from these workshops and studying the works of well-known poets and authors. It enabled me to refine my writing and also increase my reading volume," says Blessing Ndfutu.

Lewong Chesly, another beneficiary of Margaret's initiative, now confidently writes poetry. THELIT receives support from various quarters to continue its work.

When it's not a local organisation like the Xhuma Africa Association, the University of Bamenda lends Margaret its premises by way of encouraging her social action, the impact of which is already perceptible.

"The effectiveness of my initiative can be assessed by the changes in the behaviour of those who take our courses. Initially, some participants are reserved and shy and find it difficult to express themselves.

Over time, as their confidence grows, they become able to fully explore their personalities and potential, individually and as part of a team," Margaret tells TRT Afrika.

"Once they have benefited from the training, many are eager to showcase their skills at various events. So, there is a tangible impact."

Building life skills

Margaret's coaching lasts, on average, a month. But she takes all the time she needs to monitor her wards on a case-by-case basis to ensure they achieve their specific and shared objectives.

"I remember, for example, the most difficult case I had to deal with — a little girl who was suffering from an identity crisis and low self-esteem. I realised she had difficulty integrating," recalls Margaret.

Even before starting the poetry and writing workshops, Margaret wore her life coach's hat to help this particular student and others in the batch understand that the solution to identity problems is not necessarily to try to be like everyone else but to find out and highlight what is special and unique about oneself.

While motivating, training and transforming the lives of those who look up to her, Margaret is studying for a master's degree in communication and development at the University of Bamenda.

She plans to create partnerships with public and private institutions to find professional outlets for the exceptional talents she spots even when others miss them.

