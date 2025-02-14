Sudanese Minister of Investment and Development Ahlam Madani Mahdi Sabri said Turkish investors are showing increasing interest in Sudan, predicting a surge in investment, particularly after economic forums that bring together business leaders from both nations.

She made the remarks in an interview with Anadolu on the sidelines of the 12th Turkish-African Business Forum, which was held in Istanbul on February 12 for two days and also hosted the Turkish-Sudanese Business Forum.

Historic ties

Türkiye and Sudan share strong historical ties dating back to the Ottoman era, with ongoing high-level engagements across various sectors, particularly in politics and economics.

Sabri emphasised the depth of Sudanese-Turkish relations, stating, “Our ties with Türkiye are historic and excellent, witnessing continuous growth. Türkiye is a brotherly nation to Sudan.”

She highlighted that Turkish investments in Sudan are already significant, alongside an active trade exchange between the two countries, which stands at approximately $500 million, according to official data.

Sabri noted that recent economic forums have underscored Turkish investors' interest in expanding their presence in Sudan.

“We have observed strong interest from Turkish business leaders, both at the previous forum and this one, and we anticipate substantial investments in Sudan soon,” she said.

She also revealed that a Turkish delegation visited Sudan two weeks ago for an investment forum, where Turkish investors affirmed their commitment to contributing to Sudan’s reconstruction efforts.

Regarding the importance of the economic forum held in Istanbul, Sabri said, “This conference is highly significant for Sudan and African nations in general, given Türkiye’s leading role in many fields.”

“Türkiye is a developed country, and through such forums, strong partnerships are forged between African nations and Türkiye, boosting economic cooperation and increasing trade volume,” she added.

Promising investment

Sabri outlined Sudan’s available investment opportunities, stressing that Turkish investors could benefit from key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

She emphasised the need for investments in roads, bridges, airports, and railways, particularly as part of post-war reconstruction efforts.

Additionally, she pointed to food security as a major investment opportunity, given Sudan’s diverse climate and vast arable land.

“Several Sudanese states are safe and attractive for investment, and the Sudanese government is working to improve the investment climate by offering appropriate incentives,” she said.

Legal reforms

Sabri stated that the Sudanese government is implementing plans to boost foreign investments by organising forums both domestically and internationally and by amending laws to create a more investor-friendly environment.

She revealed that Sudan is in the final stages of revising its Investment Promotion Law, assuring that these amendments will benefit investors and help attract more foreign capital in the coming period.

“We are committed to improving the investment climate and hope these reforms will attract new investors,” she concluded.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.