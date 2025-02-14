UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the influx of weapons fuelling war in Sudan as leaders gathered in Ethiopia to discuss the "unprecedented" crisis on Friday.

"Civilians must be protected, safe humanitarian access must be facilitated, and the flow of weapons must stop," said Guterres at the meeting on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

He said the conflict in Sudan, which has killed tens of thousands and uprooted over 12 million since it began in April 2023, was an "unprecedented humanitarian crisis on the African continent."

'Moral failure of our time'

The chair of the African Union, Moussa Faki, called on all parties "to immediately and permanently cease fire."

He called the conflict "the moral failure of our time." The Sudanese army controls the east and north of the country, while the RSF holds most of the stricken Darfur region, where the United Nations on Monday accused it of blocking aid.

On Tuesday, the African Union called the war the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world," with more than 431,000 children receiving treatment for malnutrition last year.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.