Eastern Africa neighbours hold talks on aid to war-torn Sudan
Regional leaders say the political and humanitarian crisis in Sudan demands sustained and urgent attention.
People have been returning to their homes in territories retaken by the Sudanese army. / Photo: AFP
February 14, 2025

By Coletta Wanjohi, in Addis Ababa

Sudan's neighbours have held a humanitarian conference to mobilise support for the country torn apart by a brutal civil war between its regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The conflict in Sudan has displaced over 12 million and killed tens of thousands since it began in April 2023.

East African regional bloc, Igad, and the United Nations held the humanitarian conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

“This crisis is not just Sudanese it is a regional and global concern,” said Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

'Food insecure'

Kenyan President William Ruto said the conflict had devastated a nation that just four years ago was on a path towards stability and self-sufficiency.

“Sudan’s progress towards food security once exemplified by record wheat harvest and sugar cane plantations, all that has been reversed leaving over half of Sudan’s population food insecure,” President Ruto told the conference.

The African leaders noted that the political and humanitarian crisis in Sudan demands sustained and urgent attention.

United Nations has announced it will soon launch the 2025 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan and the 2025 Sudan Refugee Response Plan.

Financial pledges

Ethiopia, which shares a border with Sudan and bears the brunt of the conflict through an influx of refugees, was among those that made a financial pledge at the conference.

“Ethiopia pledges a modest contribution of 15 million dollars in solidarity with the people for Sudan,” Abiy said.

Kenya pledged $2 million towards supporting humanitarian efforts for Sudan.

The African Union's Peace and Security Council is due to hold a special session in on Friday on the conflicts in Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
