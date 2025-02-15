Saturday, February 15, 2025

11:23 GMT — Israel has begun releasing 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 36 serving life sentences.

A bus carrying the first released prisoners arrived in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia and was greeted by a cheering crowd of relatives and supporters.

Some appeared gaunt, and the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said four were immediately taken for medical treatment.

More updates👇

11:37 GMT — Israeli hostage group warns against Gaza truce 'collapse' after captives freed

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza warned against derailing the ongoing truce, insisting that the momentum gained in recent weeks must not be lost.

"We cannot let this agreement collapse, we must continue to use this momentum to make a swift and responsible agreement for everyone!" the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, after three more hostages were freed earlier in the day as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

10:35 GMT — 10 Palestinian prisoners released in swap deal arrive in Ramallah

Israel released 10 Palestinian prisoners from the occupied West Bank as part of the sixth batch of phase one of the prisoner exchange deal linked to the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The freed Palestinians arrived in Ramallah via a bus operated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, where hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the Ramallah Cultural Palace to welcome them.

The freed detainees raised victory signs and waved to the cheering crowd, though they appeared to be in poor health, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Medical teams from the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Red Crescent did initial health exams upon their arrival.

10:26 GMT — Gaza to receive 333, Ramallah 36 Palestinian political prisoners

Gaza will receive 333 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails while Ramallah will receive 36 Palestinian prisoners.

Of the 36 prisoners in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, 24 will be deported to Egypt.

09:55 GMT — Vehicles carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Israel has released Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees hostages as shaky Gaza truce holds.

Palestinian detainees were released from Ofer Prison and handed over to the Red Cross Committee as part of the swap deal with Israel.

The Red Crescent has said four freed Palestinian prisoners have been transferred to West Bank hospital.

Israel is releasing 369 prisoners as part of the deal.

08:39 GMT — Three freed hostages now in Israeli army custody in Gaza

The three hostages freed by Palestinian resistance group, Hamas and handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza are now in the custody of Israeli forces inside the Palestinian territory, the military said.

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Alexander Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn were paraded on a stage in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis and addressed the crowd before their handover to the Red Cross.

08:09 GMT — Hamas frees three Israeli hostages in Gaza's Khan Younis

Hamas has freed three Israeli hostages in Gaza's Khan Younis.

The Palestinian resistance group handed over Israeli hostages Yair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Alexander Troufanov to the Red Cross.

07:41 GMT — Red Cross cars arrive at the hostage handover site in Gaza

Red Cross vehicles arrived at the Israeli hostage handover site in Gaza's Khan Younis, live footage showed.

Hamas is set to hand over Israeli hostages Yair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Alexander Troufanov to the Red Cross after mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar helped maintain a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that has halted fighting for almost a month.

07:21 GMT — Hamas prepares for 6th prisoner swap under Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas’ armed wing the Qassam Brigades started preparations for a sixth prisoner exchange with Israel under phase one of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, brigade members have been deployed in Khan Younis in southern Gaza in preparation for the handover of Israeli hostages to the International Red Cross Committee.

The Palestinian resistance group raised banners rejecting displacement plans proposed by US President Donald Trump.

06:00 GMT — Over 70 US civil rights groups urge Trump to abandon Gaza occupation plan

More than 70 national and local civil rights, faith-based organisations and advocacy groups urged President Donald Trump to abandon his proposal to “take over” the Gaza and forcibly relocate its Palestinian population.

In a letter sent to the president, signatories expressed "deep concern" over Trump’s recent proposals advocating for the expulsion of nearly 2 million Palestinians from their homeland.

They urged the administration to build on previous diplomatic efforts that led to a ceasefire in Gaza rather than pursuing policies that could destabilise the region.

