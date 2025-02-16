0921 GMT — Israel rejects entry of mobile homes into Gaza under truce deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement, Israeli media has said.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said Netanyahu rejected access to heavy machinery to clear the rubble of destroyed buildings in the enclave.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been left homeless after Israel’s deadly onslaught that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

Local Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of violating the humanitarian protocol of the Gaza ceasefire deal by denying access to relief materials, including tents and caravans for displaced civilians in Gaza.

0921 GMT — Israeli military chief to visit US February 17-20

The outgoing head of the Israeli military, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, will travel to the United States on an official visit from February 17-20, the Israeli military has said.

Halevi, who is due to step down on March 6, will meet senior US commanders "to discuss key strategic and operational issues," the statement said.

0810 GMT — Israel kills Palestinian police officers securing aid in Gaza

Three Palestinian police officers have been killed by Israeli shelling in Rafah in southern Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement, according to official Palestinian sources.

In a statement, The Interior Ministry in Gaza announced the casualties, noting that the officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area, east of Rafah when they were targeted.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called on “mediators and the international community to pressure the (Israeli) occupation to halt its targeting of the police force, which is a civilian body responsible for maintaining public security and organising daily affairs.”

The Palestinian police officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

0533 GMT — Israeli assault continues in Tulkarem for 21st consecutive day

Israeli forces are continuing their offensive in the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camp for the 21st consecutive day, with an intensified assault on Nour Shams camp for the eighth straight day, Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported.

The attack has been marked by a complete siege, increased troop deployment, and widespread destruction.

According to Wafa, Israeli forces reinforced their presence in the city overnight, deploying additional troops and military vehicles while reconnaissance drones flew at low altitudes.

The forces have taken control of several homes in the eastern and northern neighbourhoods, particularly those near the Tulkarem refugee camp, converting them into military outposts after forcibly evacuating residents.

0152 GMT — Israel abducts 2 Palestinian children in West Bank raids

Israeli soldiers abducted two Palestinian children during raids conducted in various locations across the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

Ubade Gassan Azim and Zayd Nur Ferhat were detained in a raid on a village in Nablus.

Israeli forces also used sound bombs and tear gas during a raid in a town near the city of Hebron.

2240 GMT — Rubio arrives in Israel amid Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on his first trip to the Middle East.

He was welcomed at the Ben Gurion International Airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who shared a photo on his X account.

The US diplomat will hold meetings on Sunday with top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following his visit to Israel, Rubio will travel to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to meet senior officials to discuss cooperation, stability and peace in the region.

2127 GMT — Trump's statements led to captives' release — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the release of another three Israeli captives in Gaza was made possible by US President Donald Trump's "clear and direct" statements.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office claimed Hamas had attempted to breach the ceasefire agreement, "creating a false crisis with baseless allegations."

"We are working in full coordination with the United States to secure the swift return of all hostages — both the living and the fallen — and are fully prepared for the next steps, in every aspect," it added.

2110 GMT — Former negotiator says Israel missed two chances for Gaza truce

A former Israeli negotiator has said Israel missed two opportunities last year to secure a Gaza truce and hasten hostage releases, prompting a swift rebuttal from the premier's office.

"In my view, we missed two opportunities to sign an agreement... in March and July" last year, said Oren Setter, who resigned from the Israeli negotiating team in October, in remarks broadcast on Channel 12.

"We did not do everything we could to bring them back as quickly as possible."

