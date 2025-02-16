AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gold mine accident kills at least 48 people in Mali
At least 48 people have been killed in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali.
Gold mine accident kills at least 48 people in Mali
Deadly accidents are often reported at unregulated mining sites in Mali. / Photo: AFP       / Others
February 16, 2025

At least 48 people were killed in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali on Saturday, authorities and local sources told AFP.

Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers, and mining sites are regularly the scene of deadly landslides and accidents.

Authorities have struggled to control unregulated mining of the precious metal in the West African country.

"The toll at 1800 hours today is 48 dead following the collapse," said a police source.

Search underway

"Some of the victims fell into the water. Among them was a woman with her baby on her back."

A local official confirmed the cave-in, while the Kenieba gold miners' association also put the death toll at 48.

The search for victims was ongoing, the head of an environmental organisation told AFP.

Saturday's accident took place at an abandoned site formerly operated by a Chinese company, sources told AFP.

Previous deadly incidents

In January, a landslide at a gold mine in southern Mali killed at least ten people and left many others missing, most of them women.

Just over a year ago, a tunnel collapsed at a gold mining site in the same region as Saturday's landslide, killing more than 70 people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us