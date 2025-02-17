By Coletta Wanjohi

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The African Union Commission has a new chairperson in Djibouti's foreign affairs minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, marking more than just a transition at the helm of the continental bloc.

Youssouf was elected to the post by a decisive two-thirds majority of 33 out of 49 votes during AU’s annual summit of heads of state in Addis Ababa on February 15.

Youssouf succeeds Moussa Faki Mahamat, who held the position since 2017.

In a way, Djibouti's diplomacy prevailed over Kenya's political clout and Madagascar's aspirations.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the primary challenger to Youssouf, gracefully acknowledged the outcome.

President William Ruto, who toured the region to campaign for Odinga, wrote on X that what mattered most was a shared agenda.

"This election was not about individuals or nations; it was about Africa's future. That future remains bright, and together, we will continue working for a united, prosperous and influential Africa on the global stage,” he said.

Madagascar's candidate, Richard Randriamandrato, was just as accepting of the verdict after dropping out of contention early.

"I acknowledge with humility the results of this 3rd round of the election for the presidency of the AUC, following which my candidacy was withdrawn due to insufficient votes,” he posted on his X handle.

Underlying mechanics

Several factors influenced voting patterns in the AU elections. The linguistic divide between anglophone and francophone countries plays a significant role in Africa’s continental politics, evidenced by the outcome of the race for the AU chairpersonship.

The continent consists of 26 French-speaking nations and 27 English-speaking ones, with some countries being bilingual and six others speaking Portuguese.

As a representative of a francophone nation, Youssouf naturally attracted support from other French-speaking countries.

“Youssouf's diplomatic, communication and multilingual skills reinforced his suitability for the role,” Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, an analyst and former spokesperson for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), tells TRT Afrika.

Experts emphasise that geopolitical dynamics, including regional proximity and established political, social, and economic ties, also tend to influence voting decisions in a high-stakes continental election.

"Djibouti's long-standing reputation as a pillar of stability and its strategic role in regional diplomacy, including as the headquarters of IGAD, contributed to the outcome," explains Sheekh.

Articulation of vision

The three candidates presented their visions for AU during a public debate on December 13 last year.

Youssouf pitched his diplomatic experience, ability to see the big picture and drive as the combined force that could steer the continent towards its goals.

"I pledge to defend Africa's fair representation in international institutions and to strengthen its role in global forums. Africa must assert itself as an influential player in global policy discussions, advancing its economic and developmental interests," he said.

As the election showed, his campaign struck a chord with most members.

"The new chairperson’s compelling vision for the African Union Commission, effectively articulated in his public engagements and during the debate, was a decisive factor in securing broad-based support,” says Sheekh.

Age and experience also worked to his advantage. At 60, Youssouf represented a younger alternative to the 80-year-old Odinga.

“As one of Africa’s longest-serving foreign ministers, his depth of expertise was acknowledged. Generational considerations also played a role, reflecting the continent's aspirations for a younger, dynamic leader to drive AU’s agenda forward,” Sheekh tells TRT Afrika.

What lies ahead

As the new AU chairperson, Youssouf has the onerous task of implementing the Agenda 2063 strategic framework decided by African heads of state, which outlines their shared vision for the continent as a prosperous, integrated and peaceful conglomerate of entities working together for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, social progress and good governance.

The start of Youssouf’s term also coincides with significant security challenges within the continent, as outgoing AU chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat outlined.

“The continent is suffering from the excesses and fragmentations reflected in proximity conflicts,” Mahamat said.

"The expansion of terrorism and violent extremism, the continuation of a devastating war in Sudan, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the divisions of Libya...Tensions of all kinds in the Sahel, the Gulf of Guinea, in Mozambique, in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, there is a smouldering string of African crises."

Beyond security concerns, Youssouf must oversee the implementation of the Africa CDC's public health order, ensuring the continental health body's self-sufficiency and response capabilities.

Additional priorities include improving domestic financing for AU activities, advocating debt relief, and establishing the African Humanitarian Agency.

The ongoing shift in global political climate, including return of Donald Trump as US president and growing anti-West sentiments in Africa, is another issue that the new AU Commission is expected to take into consideration as he steers the continental body.

As a diplomat, Youssouf had served as Djibouti’s plenipotentiary and extraordinary ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the League of Arab States.

He also served as the non-resident ambassador to Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Türkiye.

These roles broadened his diplomatic horizon and solidified his reputation as a capable and respected diplomat.

Türkiye, which is a strategic partner of the African Union, has congratulated the new chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, on his election victory.

"Türkiye, as a strategic partner of the AU, will continue its close cooperation with the AU and contribute to the realization of Africa's Agenda 2063 in the coming period," the Turkish Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

Many see Youssouf’s election as a pivotal moment for the AU as it works to address pressing continental issues while strengthening its role in global affairs.

The combination of his diplomatic experience and youthful energy positions him uniquely to bridge traditional governance with modern approaches to African unity and development.

