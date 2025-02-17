The World Food Program (WFP) on Monday condemned the weekend looting of its warehouses in Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu province, amid uncertainty about the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The vital food supplies stored were intended to provide life-saving support to the most vulnerable families who now face a growing humanitarian crisis,” the UN agency said on X.

It noted that as violence spreads, access to food is increasingly difficult, adding it stands ready to resume essential food aid to the most vulnerable as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We urgently call on all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers,” it said.

'Ongoing battle'

The incident came after M23 rebels battling the Congolese forces claimed last Friday to have captured Kavumu airport, located 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the provincial capital of Bukavu in the eastern province of South Kivu.

They also entered Bukavu, following the capture of Kavumu.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's government said on Sunday that the Rwandan army and its allies had entered Bukavu city and urged people to remain vigilant.

On Saturday, reports indicated some residents of Bukavu were fleeing to neighbouring Rwanda for refuge.

Casualties

Since Jan. 26, more than 3,000 people have been killed, 2,880 injured, and over 500,000 displaced, adding to the 6.4 million already internally displaced by violence, according to the UN.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels and sending forces to eastern Congo when the latest offensive began, which Kigali has repeatedly denied.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for an end to the deadlock, saying a dialogue must begin.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.