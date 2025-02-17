Zambia’s president has said the American aid agency (USAID) freeze on funding to Africa serves as a wake-up call for the continent to strengthen its capacity to mobilise and manage resources locally and effectively.

Hakainde Hichilema said that the impact of the funding withdrawal cannot be overstated, urging African nations to prioritise efficiency, reduce wasteful spending, and redirect resources toward critical sectors such as health, agriculture, and education.

“While the suspension of USAID funding and related support programmes in Africa was, perhaps, inevitable at some point, our true strength lies in the prudent management of our own resources. It is long overdue because it underscores the importance of us as a continent growing our economies, focusing on growth,” Hichilema was quoted by local media on Monday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) executive director and UN Under-Secretary-General Winnie Byanyima on the sidelines of an African Union summit in Ethiopia on Sunday.

Maternal and child health

USAID previously contributed over $800 million annually to maternal and child health initiatives. With funding halted, UNICEF warns that 2.5 million women and children may lose access to life-saving medical services.

The US was also the largest donor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, contributing over $1.5 billion annually.

Its withdrawal jeopardises efforts that have prevented 44 million malaria-related deaths since 2000.

