Sudan, Iran agree to boost ties in trade, diplomacy
Sudan and Iran have agreed to expand cooperation and coordination across regional and international platforms.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 18, 2025

Sudan and Iran agreed to expand cooperation and coordination across regional and international platforms, Sudan’s state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Yusuf and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, met on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen ties and implement a clear plan to enhance relations, according to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The two sides agreed to boost trade and economic exchange, with plans to convene a ministerial committee in the coming months, alongside a business forum bringing together companies and investors from both countries, SUNA reported.

The agency noted that Iran would play an “active role” in Sudan’s post-war reconstruction efforts.

Political consultation committee

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Yusuf and Araghchi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) granting mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports. They also signed an MoU to establish a political consultation committee between their foreign ministries.

The Sudanese foreign minister, who arrived on Monday in Tehran for an unspecified duration, also met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
