Rwanda has suspended development cooperation with Belgium, accusing Brussels of leading “an aggressive campaign aimed to sabotage” Kigali’s access to development finance from multilateral financial institutions amid the ongoing conflict in neighboring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Belgium has made a political decision to choose a side in this conflict, which is right, but politicising development is plainly wrong," a statement issued by the foreign ministry said.

“These efforts demonstrate that there is no longer a sound basis for development cooperation with Belgium. Accordingly, Rwanda is suspending the remainder of the 2024-2029 bilateral aid program with Belgium,” it said on Tuesday.

“No country in the region should have its development finance jeopardized as a tool of leverage.”

Aid program

In February last year, Rwanda and Belgium signed a financing aid program covering the years 2024 to 2029. About €95million ($99.2 million) is said to be the remainder of the aid from Belgium.

The M23, one of the multiple rebel groups fighting in eastern Congo, on Sunday captured the city of Bukavu, after seizing Goma last month. At least 3,000 people, including peacekeepers, were killed and thousands displaced in the Goma fighting.

Congo accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, something Kigali denies.

Disrupt mediation

Belgium is among the European countries that have condemned the violence in eastern Congo and called on Rwanda to withdraw its troops from Congolese territory and stop supporting M23.

Rwanda argued that Belgium’s actions could disrupt regional mediation efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in eastern Congo led by the African Union.

“Rwanda will not be bullied or blackmailed into compromising national security,” the statement said.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.